38 more people contract coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 2,093 in total

At least 38 more people got infected with coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 19 new cases were confirmed in Bishkek, 6 — in Osh city, in Chui region — 6, in Osh region — 3, in Jalal-Abad region — 2, in Talas region — 1, in Naryn region — 1.

«There are 7 imported cases, 24 — among contact persons, 7 — with unknown sources of the infection,» he said.

Thus, 2,093 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country over the entire period.
