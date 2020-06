At least 12 citizens have returned from the Republic of Korea to Kyrgyzstan. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The citizens arrived at the Almaty International Airport by a charter flight of the Korean Asiana Airlines, from which they were transported to Bishkek, accompanied by an employee of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

All the arrivals were placed under observation for appropriate medical procedures.