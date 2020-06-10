12:36
USD 74.10
EUR 83.45
RUB 1.08
English

Orto-Sai market in Bishkek closed for disinfection until June 13

Orto-Sai market in Bishkek was closed for disinfection until June 13. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reports.

The decision was signed by the head of the City Emergency Antiepidemic and Antiepizootic Commission, the Vice Mayor of the capital Tatyana Kuznetsova.

Recall, the Vice Mayor told yesterday at the meeting of the Standing Committee on Social Issues of the Bishkek City Council that there were several cases, when people turned to doctors with coronavirus and did not know where they could become infected, but said they have visited the market.
link: https://24.kg/english/155465/
views: 116
Print
Related
Orto-Sai market closed for disinfection in Bishkek
Director of market in Karakol city fined 200,000 soms
Large fire breaks out in Madina market in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan waits for investors, but frightens them off by criminal cases
Fire breaks out in central market of Osh city
Banks to help entrepreneurs affected by fires in Bishkek, Jalal-Abad markets
1,000 square meters of local market burns down in Jalal-Abad
Russian retail chains managers to advise on entry into EEU market
Construction of pedestrian overpasses begins in Bishkek
Chynybai Tursunbekov: We don’t know how to adapt to rapidly changing market
Popular
Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks
Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital accepts patients with coronavirus Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital accepts patients with coronavirus
10 June, Wednesday
12:32
Business Rights Protection Department created at Prosecutor General’s Office Business Rights Protection Department created at Prosec...
12:17
Baktybek Shamkeev leaves post of head of Aiyl Bank
12:07
Two more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:55
At least 89 more people recover from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
11:50
38 more people contract coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 2,093 in total