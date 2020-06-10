Orto-Sai market in Bishkek closed for disinfection until June 13

Orto-Sai market in Bishkek was closed for disinfection until June 13. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reports.

The decision was signed by the head of the City Emergency Antiepidemic and Antiepizootic Commission, the Vice Mayor of the capital Tatyana Kuznetsova.

Recall, the Vice Mayor told yesterday at the meeting of the Standing Committee on Social Issues of the Bishkek City Council that there were several cases, when people turned to doctors with coronavirus and did not know where they could become infected, but said they have visited the market.