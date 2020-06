Ortho-Sai market in Bishkek is closed for disinfection. Deputy Mayor of Bishkek, Tatyana Kuznetsova, told at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Social Issues of the Bishkek City Council.

According to her, there were several cases, when people turned to doctors with coronavirus. «People said they visited this market,» she said.

Tatyana Kuznetsova did not specify how long the disinfection would last.