At least 328 citizens of Kyrgyzstan returned from Turkey. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

They arrived by a Turkish Airlines charter flight from Istanbul.

All the arrivals were placed in an observation unit for undergoing appropriate medical procedures.

Three Kyrgyzstanis returned to Bishkek from Iran yesterday. Work on organizing the return of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, who stay in foreign countries, to the homeland continues.