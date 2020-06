Russians will be able to go abroad to care for relatives, to get treatment, work and study. RIA Novosti reports with reference to the Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin.

Foreigners will also get an opportunity to enter Russia for medical purposes. The relevant decrees have already been signed.

Russia completely closed its borders after the WHO announced a pandemic.

As of today, at least 476,658 cases of COVID-19 have been registered there, more than 230,000 Russians have recovered, 5,971 have died.