10:42
USD 74.20
EUR 83.84
RUB 1.09
English

Over 1,000 people sign petition for resignation of judge Aibek Ernis uulu

Social media users announced collection of signatures for resignation of a Judge of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, Aibek Ernis uulu. He acquitted a man suspected of rape of a 13-year-old girl. Mother of the teenager told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, 1,288 people have already signed the petition. «In addition, we appealed to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov in order he to send an appeal to the Council of Judges, because Aibek Ernis uulu violated a number of procedural rules and released the accused ... Aibek Ernis uulu previously participated in the consideration of the lawyer’s complaint of the affected party against the decision of the investigator to terminate the trial, therefore, could not conduct the process on the merits,» the girl’s mother noted.

She added that the defendant does not admit guilt and demands compensation for moral damage and slander from the victim.

Recall, under the cassation appeal of the capital’s prosecutor’s office, the criminal case is pending in the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic. The courts of the first and second instances acquitted Sh.B. due to the lack of corpus delicti.

The mother of the girl raped in the toilet of one of the shopping centers in Bishkek demands dismissal of the Judge Aibek Ernis uulu.
link: https://24.kg/english/155283/
views: 112
Print
Related
Crime group member nicknamed Kazak convicted for raping girl in Osh
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping 15-year-old girl
Suspects in rape of mentally ill girl arrested
Two men rape mentally ill girl in Alai
Man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for raping 13-year-old girl
School student suspected of raping 16-year-old girl in Tokmak
Stepfather suspected of rape of minor stepdaughter in Kara-Kul
Crime boss nicknamed Kazak suspected of raping schoolgirl in Osh
Suspect of rape of 12-year-old girl arrested in Bishkek
Judges should not be young, Farid Niyazov believes
Popular
Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district
Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital accepts patients with coronavirus Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital accepts patients with coronavirus
9 June, Tuesday
10:38
23 more people contract coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 2,055 in total 23 more people contract coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyz...
10:23
38 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:09
Villagers keep road to pasture blocked in Naryn district
09:57
Over 1,000 people sign petition for resignation of judge Aibek Ernis uulu
09:40
$1.1 million allocated to State Forestry Agency for combating COVID-19
8 June, Monday
18:22
Inspectors of Weight and Dimensional Control Agency detained for extortion
18:13
Experimental burning of new coal grades takes place at Bishkek HPP
17:58
Education Ministry plans to improve Kyrgyzstan’s PISA result
16:26
Another deputy from Kyrgyzstan faction gives up his seat