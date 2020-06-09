Over 1,000 people sign petition for resignation of judge Aibek Ernis uulu

Social media users announced collection of signatures for resignation of a Judge of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, Aibek Ernis uulu. He acquitted a man suspected of rape of a 13-year-old girl. Mother of the teenager told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, 1,288 people have already signed the petition. «In addition, we appealed to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov in order he to send an appeal to the Council of Judges, because Aibek Ernis uulu violated a number of procedural rules and released the accused ... Aibek Ernis uulu previously participated in the consideration of the lawyer’s complaint of the affected party against the decision of the investigator to terminate the trial, therefore, could not conduct the process on the merits,» the girl’s mother noted.

She added that the defendant does not admit guilt and demands compensation for moral damage and slander from the victim.

Recall, under the cassation appeal of the capital’s prosecutor’s office, the criminal case is pending in the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic. The courts of the first and second instances acquitted Sh.B. due to the lack of corpus delicti.

