$1.1 million allocated to State Forestry Agency for combating COVID-19

At least $ 1.1 million were allocated for the fight against coronavirus from the funds of Integrated Management of Forest Ecosystems of the Kyrgyz Republic project, financed by the World Bank and the Global Environment Facility. Press service of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Part of the money in the amount of $ 15,000 was allocated for purchase of 10 tons of chlorine for the Ministry of Emergencies for disinfection.

«Personal protective equipment (disposable gloves, masks, suits, goggles, a respirator, gas masks, a firefighter bag and antiseptics) was purchased for $ 85,000 to ensure safety of the country’s forestry workers,» the report says.

Saplings of fruit crops: currants, apple trees, cherries, apricots and other species have been purchased for $ 200,000 to support the population.

«Within the framework of the project, about $ 800,000 will be allocated for purchase of fire-fighting equipment for 28 forestry in Kyrgyzstan,» the state agency reported.