Two inspectors of the Road, Water Transport, Weight and Dimensional Control Agency of Kyrgyzstan were detained for extortion of a bribe in Chui region. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Officials of the agency systematically extorted money from drivers of heavy vehicles for travel. They were detained by employees of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes.

Press service of the Financial Police confirmed this information, but promised to provide details later.