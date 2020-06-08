Doctor of Family Medicine Center in Bishkek diagnosed with coronavirus

Coronavirus was confirmed in a pediatrician at the Family Medicine Center No. 12 in Bishkek. Baktygul Ismailova, head of the Public Health Department of the City Hall Baktygul Ismailova confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the disease was detected about two weeks ago.

«She was in contact with a sick brother-in-law. All colleagues were tested, no one was infected,» she said.

Earlier, coronavirus was confirmed in nine employees of FMC No. 3. The head of the FMC Zhuzum Kokumbaeva died. Coronavirus was also detected in eight doctors of FMC 17.