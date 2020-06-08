11:52
Another woman dies of coronavirus in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan

Another person died from coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the 67-year-old woman died in Naryn region yesterday.

«She was at home, self-medicated, and turned to doctors too late — on the 3-4th day her condition worsened. It was found out that she had severe form of COVID-19. The woman had hypertension of the second degree and anemia. When she became infected with coronavirus, her body could not withstand it,» he said.

As of June 8, coronavirus infection was registered in 2,032 people in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1,445 people have recovered, 23 have died.
