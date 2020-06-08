11:51
At least 460 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Moscow

At least 460 citizens of Kyrgyzstan returned to Bishkek from Moscow. The Republican Emergency Response Center reports.

A plane of Aeroflot airline arrived in Bishkek on June 7. At least 460 Kyrgyzstanis returned to their homeland, including 68 children under two years old.

«This flight was operated in accordance with the instructions of the President and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic as part of the ongoing work on return of citizens due to the temporary closure of borders and suspension of international passenger air traffic due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the world,» the statement says.

Due to the large number of people wishing to return to their homeland, the list of passengers for this flight was compiled by a commission consisting of representatives of the Kyrgyz diaspora, doctors from Moscow medical clinics and representatives of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia.

In particular, the Kyrgyzstanis were selected on the basis of personal applications, including those who have serious health problems and find themselves in a difficult life situation, women who are in late pregnancy and have small children, as well as elderly people. At the same time, the availability of previously purchased tickets for Aeroflot flights, which were not operated due to the current situation, was taken into account.

All the arrived citizens were placed in an observation unit for undergoing the necessary medical procedures.

Work on the return of Kyrgyzstanis from abroad continues.
