Smuggling of large batch of tobacco products from Talas to Kazakhstan prevented

Illegal export of tobacco products to Kazakhstan was prevented in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes reports.

A Mercedes Benz truck loaded with MM tobacco products was detained at Chon-Kapka checkpoint. The driver tried to smuggle 15,500 packs of cigarettes into the neighboring country without permits and excise stamps.

The truck was placed on impoundment lot. The fact was registered, and pre-trial proceedings have begun.