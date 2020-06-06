12:49
USD 74.23
EUR 84.12
RUB 1.08
English

Coronavirus confirmed in 11 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan

Coronavirus was confirmed in 11 more medical workers. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 2 cases of the infection among medical workers were registered in Bishkek, 7 — in Osh city, 1 — in Chui region, 1 — in Naryn region.

One healthcare worker was discharged from hospital for a day. In total, 389 cases of coronavirus infection in medical workers were registered in the country, 273 of them have recovered.

At least 1,974 people infected with coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan as of June 6.
link: https://24.kg/english/155094/
views: 148
Print
Related
Women affected by COVID-19 to get assistance in Kyrgyzstan
Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks
At least 20 more people recover from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total
High risk of coronavirus infection observed in markets of Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 confirmed in six more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan
Two women die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Brazil has third-highest coronavirus death rate in the world
At least 48 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
37 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,936 in total
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume international flights on June 15 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume international flights on June 15
Health certificates to be required from all arrivals in Kyrgyzstan Health certificates to be required from all arrivals in Kyrgyzstan
Girl kidnapped for marriage, beaten in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan Girl kidnapped for marriage, beaten in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
28 more people get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 1,845 in total 28 more people get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 1,845 in total
6 June, Saturday
12:16
Women affected by COVID-19 to get assistance in Kyrgyzstan Women affected by COVID-19 to get assistance in Kyrgyzs...
11:46
Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks
11:30
Smuggling of large batch of tobacco products from Talas to Kazakhstan prevented
11:22
Entrepreneurs fined almost 2 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
10:39
Coronavirus confirmed in 11 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan