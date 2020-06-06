Coronavirus confirmed in 11 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan

Coronavirus was confirmed in 11 more medical workers. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 2 cases of the infection among medical workers were registered in Bishkek, 7 — in Osh city, 1 — in Chui region, 1 — in Naryn region.

One healthcare worker was discharged from hospital for a day. In total, 389 cases of coronavirus infection in medical workers were registered in the country, 273 of them have recovered.

At least 1,974 people infected with coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan as of June 6.