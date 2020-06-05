Two million soms planned to be recovered from journalist Bayan Kulova

Claims amounting to 2 million soms were brought against a journalist Bayan Kulova. She herself told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, some Venera Mambetova appealed to the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek with a lawsuit to protect her honor and dignity.

«An article was published about her in De Facto newspaper under the heading «The Kyrgyz deceived in Korea, or Who is Venera Mambetova?» She deceived compatriots for more than $ 10,000 promising to send the money they earned to Kyrgyzstan. As far as I know, a criminal case was filed against her on complaints of migrants in Korea on fraud charges,» Bayan Kulova told.