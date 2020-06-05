High risk of coronavirus infection observed in markets of Kyrgyzstan

Domestic companies need assistance in rapid launch of the production of face masks and antiseptics. Such an order was given at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center of Kyrgyzstan to state and local authorities.

Officials also discussed compliance with home quarantine and disinfection in public places.

As it became known, one of the infected with COVID-19 could get the infection in one of the three major city markets in Bishkek. In this regard, the City Hall was recommended to step up all control sanitary and epidemiological measures.

There is a high risk of infection in the markets; most citizens do not observe the mask and distancing requirement.

The Bishkek City Hall said that a single standard has been introduced in all markets of the city, according to which their management is responsible for compliance with sanitary requirements.