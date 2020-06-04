17:53
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 6.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 54,131 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 6,432,370 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,851,520), Brazil (584,016), Russia (431,715), the UK (281,270), Spain (240,326), Italy (233,836) and India (216,824).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 2,800,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 76,643 people.

At least 385,991 people died from the virus (growth by 10,437 people for a day), including 107,175 people — in the USA, 39,811 — in the UK, 33,601— in Italy, 32,548 — in Brazil, and 29,024— in France.

At least 1,899 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 12,067 cases — in Kazakhstan, 3,843 — in Uzbekistan, 4,191 — in Tajikistan.
