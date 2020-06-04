17:53
Coronavirus confirmed in seven more doctors in Kyrgyzstan

Coronavirus was confirmed in seven more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, two cases of the infection among medical workers were registered in Bishkek, four — in Osh city, and one — in Naryn region.

«Five recovered medical workers have been discharged from hospitals for a day. In total, 372 cases of coronavirus in medical workers were registered in the country, 270 of them have recovered,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

At least 1,899 people with coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.
