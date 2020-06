Chon-Naryn canal overflowed its banks in Naryn yesterday at 16.00 and water flooded the yards of 60 residential buildings, outbuildings and the road located in Batysh, Alma-Bak, Ak-Korgon and Kotormo areas. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

Yards of 15 residential buildings have already been cleared. The work is ongoing.

There are no casualties and injured.