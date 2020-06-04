Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to relatives of doctor died from COVID

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed condolences to family and friends of a TB specialist at the Family Medicine Center of Kara-Kuldzha district of Osh region, Albert Ismailov, over his death. Press service of the head of state reported.

«Unfortunately, this is the second fatal case among medical workers during the period of the coronavirus pandemic. Since the first days of penetration of the disease into the territory of the country, our doctors selflessly make every effort to prevent further aggravation of the epidemiological situation, demonstrating a high level of patriotism. Unfortunately, we could not save our physician who got infected while performing his duties,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted.

He stressed that Albert Ismailov is an example of adherence to his work, until the last days, acting as a shield on guard of the health of the population, he faithfully had been fulfilling his medical duty for many years.

«Albert Ismailov will forever remain in the memory of his colleagues, patients and loved ones. I express deep condolences to his family, relatives and children, share the bitterness of irreparable loss,» the president added.