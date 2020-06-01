16:19
USD 73.77
EUR 82.01
RUB 1.04
English

Border guard wounded in border conflict sent to Moscow for treatment

A border guard wounded during a conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border was sent to the Military Hospital in Moscow for treatment. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Madamin Karataev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, an online consultation with Russian colleagues was first held at the request of the Kyrgyz side. «After which it was decided to hospitalize him in the Military Hospital. The serviceman has left for the capital of the Russian Federation two days ago,» Madamin Karataev said.

Border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards on May 8. During the shootout, three servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic were injured. Two of them have already been discharged from the hospital. One serviceman was operated on, but the remnants of two bullets could not be removed. Relatives of the wounded asked the Prime Minister and deputies to perform repeated surgery in Moscow.

One local resident was also admitted to the hospital. The Tajik side reported about two wounded.
link: https://24.kg/english/154416/
views: 125
Print
Related
Border incident: Perpetrators to be held accountable
Border incident: 25 Kyrgyzstanis admitted to hospital, 2 in intensive care unit
Border incident: Kubatbek Boronov to meet with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan
State Border Service calls on Tajik side not to spread false information
Border conflict: Russia ready to become intermediary between Bishkek, Dushanbe
Border conflict: No injured among Kyrgyz border guards
Shootout occurs on border in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Two wounded border guards discharged from hospital
Two wounded border guards to be discharged from hospital this week
Wounded on border serviceman operated on, bullet not removed
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8 Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8
At least 60 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,722 in total At least 60 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,722 in total
Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan
Vacations on Issyk-Kul permitted from June, feasts, events still banned Vacations on Issyk-Kul permitted from June, feasts, events still banned
1 June, Monday
15:35
18-year-old guy drowns in canal in Bishkek 18-year-old guy drowns in canal in Bishkek
15:28
Border incident: Perpetrators to be held accountable
15:11
Prime Minister of Armenia tests positive for coronavirus
15:03
Border guard wounded in border conflict sent to Moscow for treatment
14:08
Police drives protesters back from courthouse in Bishkek