Border guard wounded in border conflict sent to Moscow for treatment

A border guard wounded during a conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border was sent to the Military Hospital in Moscow for treatment. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Madamin Karataev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, an online consultation with Russian colleagues was first held at the request of the Kyrgyz side. «After which it was decided to hospitalize him in the Military Hospital. The serviceman has left for the capital of the Russian Federation two days ago,» Madamin Karataev said.

Border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards on May 8. During the shootout, three servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic were injured. Two of them have already been discharged from the hospital. One serviceman was operated on, but the remnants of two bullets could not be removed. Relatives of the wounded asked the Prime Minister and deputies to perform repeated surgery in Moscow.

One local resident was also admitted to the hospital. The Tajik side reported about two wounded.