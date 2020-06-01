11:45
USD 73.77
EUR 82.01
RUB 1.04
English

Border incident: Kubatbek Boronov to meet with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov arrived in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region. Press service of the Government Office reported.

Related news
Border incident: 15 Kyrgyzstanis turn for medical assistance
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov on the conflict that occurred yesterday between residents of border villages. Kubatbek Boronov will also hold a meeting with participation of law enforcement agencies and local authorities.

«The situation is resolved as of today. Kyrgyzstan has stepped up security measures. The relevant state agencies carry out explanatory work with local residents,» the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

Recall, the incident started with a skirmish between residents of the two villages. Each of the parties claimed that Chechme spring well belonged to them.
link: https://24.kg/english/154362/
views: 94
Print
Related
Border incident: 15 Kyrgyzstanis turn for medical assistance
Outbuildings burn down during incident on border with Uzbekistan
Conflict in Batken region: Meeting of heads of two districts takes place
Conflict between Kyrgyzstanis and residents of Sokh breaks out in Batken region
State Border Service calls on Tajik side not to spread false information
Border conflict: Russia ready to become intermediary between Bishkek, Dushanbe
Border conflict: No injured among Kyrgyz border guards
Shootout occurs on border in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Two wounded border guards discharged from hospital
Two wounded border guards to be discharged from hospital this week
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8 Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8
At least 60 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,722 in total At least 60 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,722 in total
Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan
Vacations on Issyk-Kul permitted from June, feasts, events still banned Vacations on Issyk-Kul permitted from June, feasts, events still banned
1 June, Monday
11:43
Traffic movement in Bishkek to be hindered due to heating system repair Traffic movement in Bishkek to be hindered due to heati...
11:27
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains Hizb ut-Tahrir member wanted in another country
11:07
Border incident: Kubatbek Boronov to meet with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan
10:59
Border incident: 15 Kyrgyzstanis turn for medical assistance
10:48
Traffic accident involving ambulance occurs in center of Bishkek