Border incident: Kubatbek Boronov to meet with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov arrived in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region. Press service of the Government Office reported.

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov on the conflict that occurred yesterday between residents of border villages. Kubatbek Boronov will also hold a meeting with participation of law enforcement agencies and local authorities.

«The situation is resolved as of today. Kyrgyzstan has stepped up security measures. The relevant state agencies carry out explanatory work with local residents,» the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

Recall, the incident started with a skirmish between residents of the two villages. Each of the parties claimed that Chechme spring well belonged to them.