At least 177 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Novosibirsk

At least 177 citizens of Kyrgyzstan returned to Bishkek from Novosibirsk by Sibir Airlines (S7). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Citizens who have various diseases, elderly people, pregnant women and women with young children, as well as citizens who find themselves in difficult life situations arrived by the flight.

«The list of passengers was compiled jointly with Kyrgyz diasporas, taking into account the appeals of Kyrgyzstanis living in the Siberian, Far Eastern and Northern regions of Russia,» the Foreign Ministry said.

All arrivals will be placed in observation unit according to the prescribed manner.