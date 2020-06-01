Conflict in Batken region: Meeting of heads of two districts takes place

Conflict between residents of Chechme village, Kadamdzhai district (Kyrgyzstan) and Chashma of Sokh district (Uzbekistan) occurred over a spring well. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic in Batken region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, a verbal skirmish occurred between the residents of the two villages after each side began to claim that the spring belongs to them.

«Head of Kadamdzhai district Algynbai Imarov and head of Sokh district met to resolve the conflict, and explanatory work was carried out with the villagers,» the press service said.

The conflict occurred yesterday at approximately 12.30. Residents of two villages threw stones at each other.