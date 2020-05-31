11:22
USD 73.77
EUR 82.01
RUB 1.04
English

At least 233 Kyrgyzstanis return from Yekaterinburg to Osh

A plane with citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Osh city from Yekaterinburg. The Republican Emergency Response Center reports.

At least 233 compatriots were met at the Osh International Airport.

«Citizens who are in dire need of return and have various diseases, people with disabilities, elderly people, pregnant women and women with small children, as well as people in difficult life situations, returned to their homeland. The list of passengers was compiled taking into account received applications from citizens and the Kyrgyz diaspora organizations from the regions and cities of the Ural Federal District of Russia. Presence of previously purchased air tickets for flights of the Ural Airlines company, which were not operated due to the current epidemiological situation, was taken into account among this category of people. All the arrived citizens were placed in observation unit,» the center said.
link: https://24.kg/english/154279/
views: 100
Print
Related
Yekaterinburg – Osh flight scheduled for May 30
At least 393 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Moscow
At least 372 Kyrgyzstanis leave Moscow
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan to be tested for coronavirus in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk
413 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Orenburg Oblast of Russia
Coronavirus confirmed in employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia
At least 22 Kyrgyzstanis return from Yekaterinburg
Evacuation of Kyrgyzstanis from Orenburg: Passenger detained with fake passport
164 more people transported from Orenburg to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis wishing to return to homeland gather at Embassy in Moscow
Popular
Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8 Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8
At least 60 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,722 in total At least 60 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,722 in total
74 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,594 in total 74 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,594 in total
31 May, Sunday
10:28
At least 233 Kyrgyzstanis return from Yekaterinburg to Osh At least 233 Kyrgyzstanis return from Yekaterinburg to...
10:19
Heavy trucks to be banned from driving in the daytime in Kyrgyzstan
10:11
Humanitarian cargo from Uzbekistan delivered to Osh city
30 May, Saturday
17:36
SCNS: Human rights activist detained for forgery of documents
17:16
Highest number of COVID-19 positive in Bishkek registered in Leninsky district
17:03
Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek to be closed for disinfection
16:42
Kyrgyzstan receives humanitarian aid from South Korea
16:30
Body temperature of domestic flights passengers to be checked in Kyrgyzstan