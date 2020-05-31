At least 233 Kyrgyzstanis return from Yekaterinburg to Osh

A plane with citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Osh city from Yekaterinburg. The Republican Emergency Response Center reports.

At least 233 compatriots were met at the Osh International Airport.

«Citizens who are in dire need of return and have various diseases, people with disabilities, elderly people, pregnant women and women with small children, as well as people in difficult life situations, returned to their homeland. The list of passengers was compiled taking into account received applications from citizens and the Kyrgyz diaspora organizations from the regions and cities of the Ural Federal District of Russia. Presence of previously purchased air tickets for flights of the Ural Airlines company, which were not operated due to the current epidemiological situation, was taken into account among this category of people. All the arrived citizens were placed in observation unit,» the center said.