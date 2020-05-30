11:01
Beknazarov: Change of electoral threshold - struggle of “wolves” for power

«The current electoral legislation is an incubator of the corruption system,» the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Malaysia Azimbek Beknazarov stated to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, without corresponding amendments to the electoral legislation, elections will be held along the corruption path.

«The deputies get their seats not for five years, but for a term in accordance with their money; they leave when the turn of the next candidate, who had paid for the seat, comes. The party leader decides who of the candidates will become a deputy and for how long. The deputy Iskhak Masaliev left for the same reason,» Azimbek Beknazarov said.

According to him, the main composition of the next convocation of the Parliament will be formed of the same deputies.

«It is a pity that the deputies are in no hurry to amend the electoral law. Without amendments, the current political situation will continue for another five years. Under these laws, parties would only have to overcome the threshold. Therefore, «wolves» are fighting for the electoral threshold,» Azimbek Beknazarov said.
