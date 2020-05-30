11:01
At least 146 children adopted in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2020

At least 146 children have been adopted in Kyrgyzstan in the first quarter of 2020. The Minister of Labor and Social Development Ulukbek Kochkorov told at a press conference.

According to him, 718 children have found a new family in the republic in 2017, in 2018 — 756, in 2019 — 710.

«Foreigners have adopted 42 children since 2017, this year — not a single one yet,» he noted.

The ministry presented a new portal for provision of adoption services the day before. It is posted on the website of the Ministry of Labor and will allow potential adoptive parents to submit an online application to the territorial departments of the ministry and to access the online database of children without parental care throughout the republic.
