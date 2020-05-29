16:45
At least 58 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Korea and the Philippines

At least 58 citizens of Kyrgyzstan returned to Bishkek from Korea and the Philippines. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Seoul — Bishkek — Seoul charter flight operated by T-way airline was met today at Manas airport.

«The flight was organized within the framework of the agreements reached with the Korean side for evacuation of Kyrgyzstanis from the Republic of Korea and citizens of the Republic of Korea, Japan and the United States of America from Kyrgyzstan. All the arrivals have been placed in observation unit in accordance with the established procedure,» the ministry said.
