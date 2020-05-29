Labor Ministry of Kyrgyzstan develops adoption services portal

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan has developed an adoption services portal. The head of the ministry Ulukbek Kochkorov told at a press conference today.

According to him, one of the priorities of state policy is to support children, especially orphans, in difficult life situations, children with disabilities. «The presidential decree declaring 2020 the Year of Development of Regions, Digitization of Country and Support for Children stresses the need to eliminate corruption risks,» Ulukbek Kochkorov noted.

The minister reminded that both employees of territorial divisions and top officials of the ministry were held criminally liable for corruption manifestations in adoption matters. The existing system had many corruption risks. In particular, the adoption candidates should have been registered at the territorial divisions both at the place of residence and at the location of the child.

«It created difficulties. I received a family from Kara-Suu district. They are wishing to adopt a child for 8 years, and they had to register in nine districts. Only to look at information about a child, it is necessary to travel to different areas, because the territorial units could provide data only about those children that are registered there. A candidate did not know when he or she would be invited. The adoptive parents were completely dependent on the mood of our employees,» he said.

The developed portal, according to Ulukbek Kochkorov, will allow potential adoptive parents to access the statistical data of children (gender, age, nationality) left without parental care throughout the republic. Then, in an online format, adoptive parents will be able to submit an application to the territorial units.

«After approval of the application, verification of data through Tunduk system, obtaining the status of a candidate for adoptive parents, they will get access to information about children in the republic. They will be given a unique code. The portal provides for the automatic formation of an adoption queue, referrals for a meeting with a child, an order for preliminary guardianship / adoption without participation of our employees,» he said.