At least 68 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,662 in total

At least 68 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 9 cases were registered in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh, 5 — in Chui region, 1 — in Batken region, 4 — in Naryn region.

In addition, 26 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in cadets who arrived from Russia. At least 21 cases of the infection were detected in citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrived from the Russian Federation, including 11 pregnant women and 10 students.

In total, 1,662 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan as of May 29.