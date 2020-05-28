Construction of schools funded by Saudi Development Fund to be completed in 2021

Construction of schools funded by the Saudi Fund for Development will be completed in 2021. Director of the Department of Residential Construction and Civil Engineering under the State Construction Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic, Adilet Abdykadyrov, told at a briefing.

He recalled that a total of 27 educational institutions will be built in all regions of the country.

«The agreement was ratified in 2017. After all the procedures, construction and installation work began at 26 schools in 2019. These schools are mostly dilapidated. Work at another school will begin after agreement with the Saudi Fund for Development,» he said.

Earlier it was reported that the Saudi Fund for Development will allocate $ 30 million for construction of schools in Kyrgyzstan.