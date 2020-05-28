Coronavirus confirmed in 34 people at maternity hospital in Osh city

Coronavirus was confirmed in 34 people at the City Perinatal Center in Osh. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

All the cases were detected during repeated PCR diagnostics. «In total, 15 healthcare workers, 14 women in labor and 5 children have got infected,» the ministry said.

The Ministry of Health noted that a single case of the disease had previously been detected at the center, after which it was quarantined and an observation unit was created there.

Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev said today at a briefing that 35 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Osh city for a day. A total of 1,594 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of May 28. At least 1,066 patients have been discharged after recovery, 16 people have died.