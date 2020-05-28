Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek has the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the republic. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the capital accounts for 35 percent of the total number of the infected, Osh region — for 15 percent of the cases, Naryn region — 19 percent, Jalal-Abad region — 13 percent, Osh city — 9 percent, Batken region — 2 percent, Chui region — 11 percent and Issyk-Kul region — 1 percent.

At least 74 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Kyrgyzstan for a day. In total, 1,594 cases were registered in the republic as of May 28.