Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of girl in Kemin

Accused of rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to life imprisonment. The head of the Criminal and Civil Proceedings Department of the Prosecutor’s Office of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Nurlan Tagaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, earlier the Prosecutor’s Office appealed the decision of Kemin District Court.

«The state prosecution believes that previous verdict of the Kemin District Court was mild, therefore it was appealed. The second instance court issued a new decision sentencing the accused to life imprisonment. The sentence of the second instance comes into force immediately. The Prosecutor’s Office intends to seek fair punishment in all cases where minors are the victims,» Nurlan Tagaev said.

A 14-year-old girl went missing in Kemin district of Kyrgyzstan in September 2019. Two days later, her body was found in an abandoned house. The teenager was brutally killed by a 20-year-old resident of Kashkelen village. According to preliminary data, he tried to rape the minor, and when she began to resist, beat her to death.
