All employees of ministries, departments to return to work from June 1

It is necessary to ensure work of employees of ministries, state committees, administrative departments, offices of Government Plenipotentiary Representatives in the regions, district state administrations from June 1, 2020. Such an order was signed by the head of the Cabinet’s Office of Kyrgyzstan — Minister Samat Kylzhyev.

The decision was made for effective implementation of anti-crisis measures aimed at stabilizing the socio-economic situation in Kyrgyzstan, as well as in connection with lifting the state of emergency in the country and resumption of permitted types of economic activity.

Employees who are unable to get to the place of work by public transport can continue to work remotely.

«The heads of state bodies need to ensure strict observance of sanitary and epidemiological rules in everyday activities when employees perform their official duties. It is necessary to take measures aimed at protecting the health of employees and establishing working conditions,» the statement says.
