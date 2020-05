First aid rooms will be opened at eight schools in Bishkek and Chui region. The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry signed a memorandum of cooperation with Childhood Without Diabetes Public Association.

Related news Over 50 schools and kindergartens to be repaired in Bishkek

«The document provides for provision of professional assistance to children with diabetes in educational institutions. The new first aid rooms will be equipped with computers, refrigerators, diabetes manuals. The most important thing is that doctors in these rooms will help children with other diseases,» the press service noted.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education opened similar rooms at four schools of the capital.