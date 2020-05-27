Abdygulov: We see no problems in foreign exchange market of Kyrgyzstan

«The domestic foreign exchange market is balanced by market demand. At present, the National Bank does not see any risks and threats,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov, Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, said at a press conference.

According to him, the global economy is slowing down, oil prices are volatile. In addition, the situation in the domestic market is ambiguous due to the fact that there are restrictions on crossing the border. As of today, there is no large increase in economic activity that has its impact on the national currency rate.

«The reserves of the National Bank amount to $ 2.5 billion. They cover almost five months of imports. This is a good indicator, so we do not see problems in the foreign exchange market,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov said.