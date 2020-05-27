14:28
USD 74.08
EUR 81.18
RUB 1.04
English

Health Ministry voices main reason for spread of coronavirus in Naryn

Untimely isolation of people who were in contact with infected persons led to the spread of coronavirus in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev told at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, at first only three cases of the infection were detected in the region.

«The contact persons were not timely isolated and operational measures were not taken. Due to irresponsibility, the number of cases increases daily. An investigation is underway,» Madamin Karataev said.

More than 300 cases of coronavirus were registered in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/153934/
views: 142
Print
Related
COVID-19 confirmed in National Bank employee, 40 people placed under observation
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 5.5 million people globally
12 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
At least 28 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
52 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,520 in total
COVID confirmed in patient of Maxillofacial Surgery Department after discharge
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 5.5 million people globally
Seven more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 in total
23 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,403 in total 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,403 in total
30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total 30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total
Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to President of Pakistan Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to President of Pakistan
27 May, Wednesday
13:47
COVID-19 confirmed in National Bank employee, 40 people placed under observation COVID-19 confirmed in National Bank employee, 40 people...
13:38
Inflation reaches 7.5 percent as of May 15 in Kyrgyzstan
13:21
Health Ministry voices main reason for spread of coronavirus in Naryn
13:12
Crime group member nicknamed Kazak convicted for raping girl in Osh
12:22
Social Development Ministry proposes to simplify requirements for hiring PWDs