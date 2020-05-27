Health Ministry voices main reason for spread of coronavirus in Naryn

Untimely isolation of people who were in contact with infected persons led to the spread of coronavirus in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev told at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, at first only three cases of the infection were detected in the region.

«The contact persons were not timely isolated and operational measures were not taken. Due to irresponsibility, the number of cases increases daily. An investigation is underway,» Madamin Karataev said.

More than 300 cases of coronavirus were registered in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan.