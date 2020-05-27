11:26
52 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,520 in total

At least 52 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 2 cases were registered in Bishkek, in Osh — 7, in Chui region — 3, in Osh region — 2, in Batken region — 1, in Jalal-Abad region — 3 and in Naryn region — 17. In addition, 9 more cases of coronavirus infection were detected among servicemen who arrived from Russia, and 8 — among those arrived from Sol-Iletsk.

A total of 1,520 cases of coronavirus are registered in Kyrgyzstan as of May 27.
