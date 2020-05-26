At least 717 people get measles in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2020

At least 717 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2020. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the center, the infection was registered in Jalal-Abad, Chui, Osh and Batken regions, as well as in Bishkek and Osh cities.

«There has been a significant decrease in the infection incidence since March. Contact children before vaccination age (12 months old) mostly get the disease — 52.2 percent, people refusing vaccination — 14.5 percent, migrants — 2.2 percent. At least 5.3 percent of patients had medical contraindication to vaccination,» the center added.

Experts remind that the only way to protect yourself from measles is to get vaccinated on time.

At least 2,262 measles cases have been registered for the first half of 2019.