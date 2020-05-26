Heavy truck drivers from Kazakhstan kept at border to check for COVID-19

More than a hundred heavy trucks are standing idle at Ak-Tilek checkpoint in Kyrgyzstan, which arrived from Kazakhstan and are loaded with perishable goods.

Drivers tell that they have been staying at the checkpoint for 18 hours already without water and food. Employees of the Traffic Safety Department took away their documents. They clarified that they were taken nasal swabs for conducting a rapid test.

Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev explained 24.kg news agency why the drivers are kept at the checkpoint.

According to him, until the results of PCR tests are not received, they will not be allowed into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

At least 35 new cases of coronavirus were registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. There are 1,468 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.