Railway routes for return of migrants to homeland not provided

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan staying abroad will not be transported to their homeland by train. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, some civic activists focused on protecting the rights of migrants offer to transport compatriots by train, since this type of transport is less expensive than air travel.

«We do not consider this issue because the risk of coronavirus infection in carriage is still very high,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

The official praised public transport drivers. «There is no crowding of passengers in the vehicles. Only seats are occupied. Everybody observes the face mask requirement,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

At least 110 trolleybuses and 112 buses are working in Bishkek since yesterday. Only part of the minibuses resumed work in the capital.