Citizens of Kyrgyzstan to be tested for coronavirus in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk

Free testing of citizens of Kyrgyzstan for coronavirus will be conducted from May 26, 2020 in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (Russia). Facebook user Ernist Toktonazarov posted.

According to the author of the message, 20 percent of the total number of infected in Sakhalin Oblast are citizens of Kyrgyzstan (with Kyrgyz and Russian passports).

The communication sphere of these citizens is very wide: trade outlets, construction organizations, taxi service. In this regard, operational measures are planned to identify the circle of people who had contact with the sick citizens, as well as diagnose all citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

«The Ministry of Health for Sakhalin Oblast will conduct free diagnostics (smear analysis, computed tomography of the lungs), as well as treatment, if positive results are detected. Have a passport with you! Migration card, registration coupon is not required. Wearing of face masks and gloves is mandatory. From May 26, 2020, citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, who do not have a certificate of passing COVID-19 test with a negative result will not be allowed to work,» Ernist Toktonazarov wrote.

However, there are no reports about this requirement in the mass media of Sakhalin Oblast yet.