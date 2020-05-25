About 1 mln soms in fines written out for non-compliance with sanitary standards

Fines in the amount of more than 900,000 soms have been written out for non-compliance with sanitary standards to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

A total of 6,891 objects have been checked in the republic from May 1 to May 22, including 768 — in Bishkek, 2,706 — in Osh region, 590 — in Batken region, 543 — in Jalal-Abad region, 180 — in Talas region, 1,385 — in Issyk-Kul region, 428 — in Chui region, 245 — in Naryn region.

According to the results of inspections, 2,710 orders, 707 protocols and nine warnings have been drawn up. Owners of 680 objects were fined 977,000 soms for violation of safety measures. In addition, 15 materials were sent to law enforcement agencies to get an assessment.