16:47
USD 73.65
EUR 80.26
RUB 1.02
English

About 1 mln soms in fines written out for non-compliance with sanitary standards

Fines in the amount of more than 900,000 soms have been written out for non-compliance with sanitary standards to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

A total of 6,891 objects have been checked in the republic from May 1 to May 22, including 768 — in Bishkek, 2,706 — in Osh region, 590 — in Batken region, 543 — in Jalal-Abad region, 180 — in Talas region, 1,385 — in Issyk-Kul region, 428 — in Chui region, 245 — in Naryn region.

According to the results of inspections, 2,710 orders, 707 protocols and nine warnings have been drawn up. Owners of 680 objects were fined 977,000 soms for violation of safety measures. In addition, 15 materials were sent to law enforcement agencies to get an assessment.
link: https://24.kg/english/153773/
views: 96
Print
Related
At least 64 enterprises fined for violation of sanitary standards in Osh city
13 owners of shops, gas filling stations fined in Issyk-Kul region
Enterprises fined 170,000 soms for violation of sanitary standards
123 vehicles placed on impoundment lots due to non-payment of fines
Vehicles impounded in Bishkek for non-payment of traffic fines
Acceptance of payments for traffic violations suspended
Kyrgyzstan to reduce fines for some traffic violations from 3,000 to 1,000 soms
Deputies propose 100,000 soms fines for a number of traffic violations
Kyrgyzstan to have single fine for unbuckled seat belt
President comments on new fines, promises disclosure of new scandalous facts
Popular
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,403 in total 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,403 in total
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus
Orozo Ait prayer not to be read in public places of Kyrgyzstan Orozo Ait prayer not to be read in public places of Kyrgyzstan
At least 43 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,313 in total At least 43 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,313 in total
25 May, Monday
15:45
Flight from Bishkek to Moscow, St. Petersburg scheduled for May 26 Flight from Bishkek to Moscow, St. Petersburg scheduled...
15:38
About 1 mln soms in fines written out for non-compliance with sanitary standards
12:57
Bishkek has most expensive potatoes among capitals of EAEU countries
12:11
Almazbek Atambayev not need medical examination
11:58
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 5.4 million people globally