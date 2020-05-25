12:13
USD 73.65
EUR 80.26
RUB 1.02
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 5.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 96,600 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 5,407,701 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,643,238), Brazil (363,211), Russia (344,481), the UK (260,916), Spain (235,772), Italy (229,858) and France (182,709).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 2,100,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 56,366 people.

At least 345,060 people died from the virus (growth by 2,956 people for a day), including 97,720 people — in the USA, 36,875 — in the UK, 32,785— in Italy, 28,370 — in France, and 28,752— in Spain.

At least 1,433 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 8,531 cases — in Kazakhstan, 3,164 — in Uzbekistan, 2,929 — in Tajikistan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/153761/
views: 46
Print
Related
At least 12 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery
Number of medical workers infected with COVID-19 rises to 280 in Kyrgyzstan
Two people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan over past 24 hours
30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total
At least 9,000 tests needed to check prisoners for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Ex-speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan dies from coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 5.3 million people globally
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus
Two more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
23 more people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,403 in total 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,403 in total
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus
Orozo Ait prayer not to be read in public places of Kyrgyzstan Orozo Ait prayer not to be read in public places of Kyrgyzstan
At least 43 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,313 in total At least 43 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,313 in total
25 May, Monday
12:11
Almazbek Atambayev not need medical examination Almazbek Atambayev not need medical examination
11:58
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 5.4 million people globally
11:44
Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Osh highway
11:21
At least 12 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery
11:12
Number of medical workers infected with COVID-19 rises to 280 in Kyrgyzstan