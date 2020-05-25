Number of medical workers infected with COVID-19 rises to 280 in Kyrgyzstan

Five new cases of coronavirus have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan over the past day. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, they all worked in Bishkek. One doctor was discharged after recovery.

In total, 280 healthcare workers have got infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. At least 231 people of them have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

At least 1,433 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan over the entire period. At least 992 people have recovered, 16 people have died.