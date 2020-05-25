10:42
30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total

At least 30 more people got infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 9 cases were confirmed in Bishkek, 1 — in Chui region, 5 — in Naryn region, 1 — in Osh region, 2 — in Jalal-Abad region, 1 — in Batken region, 3 — in Osh city. In addition, 8 cases of coronavirus were registered among citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who arrived from St. Petersburg.

A total of 1,433 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan. At least 992 people of them have recovered.
