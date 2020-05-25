10:42
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev not to be tested for coronavirus

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev will not be tested for coronavirus. His lawyer Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Almazbek Atambayev has no symptoms of the disease, and he will not undergo PCR diagnostics, this is not necessary.

«My client has critically low blood pressure, hypotaxia, but doctors have not been called to him so far, who could examine him, although I have repeatedly requested this. Let the Ministry of Health give an opinion. It is good If Almazbek Atambayev is healthy and there is no threat, but if he is sick, then why is he denied treatment?» Sergei Slesarev said.

On May 22, Atambayev’s eldest son Seid posted on Facebook that his father felt sick during a meeting with his wife and sons.

«According to Almazbek Atambayev, he is under enormous moral pressure, he does not want to complain about his state of health, this does not correspond to his principles,» the eldest son of the former president wrote.

Almazbek Atambayev is a defendant in several criminal cases. Trials are ongoing on two of them — unlawful release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev and the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019.
link: https://24.kg/english/153739/
views: 111
