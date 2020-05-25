At least 9,000 tests needed to check prisoners for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 9,000 tests are needed to check prisoners for coronavirus. The State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Management of the State Penitentiary Service appealed to the Ministry of Health for providing the necessary number of rapid tests. «None of the convicts and those under investigation in the pre-trial detention center 1 turned to the medical units with symptoms of COVID-19. But in view of the fact that five employees have suspected infection, we decided to test the prison population as well,» the State Penitentiary Service noted.

The state service clarified that its employees have asymptomatic form of the disease and they are in an observation unit.

Earlier it was reported that four medical workers working in the prison colonies were diagnosed with COVID-19.