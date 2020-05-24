11:53
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan is getting ready for the second wave of coronavirus. According to some reports, its outbreak is expected in the fall. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, it is planned to vaccinate population against influenza a little earlier. «By preventing the flu, we reduce the burden on the respiratory system,» Nurbolot Usenbaev explained.

He noted that a vaccination campaign against pneumococcal infection is likely to be announced. «Strategic stocks of medicines and personal protective equipment are being currently formed. Instructions are being given on personal protection during an epidemic,» the official said.

At least 1,403 cases of COVID-19 are registered in Kyrgyzstan.
